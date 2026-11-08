Erdoğan praises reconstruction progress on visit to Shusha

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye and the Turkish nation would always stand by Azerbaijan, sharing its sorrow and joy.

Report's correspondent dispatched to Shusha informs that Erdoğan made the remarks at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Erdoğan noted that he had passed through seven tunnels on his way to Shusha.

"These seven tunnels demonstrate the success of the reconstruction, renovation, and construction work underway in the region. On our way to Shusha, we felt the joy of seeing how far we have come. I believe Shusha will look even more different on our next visit. Fuzuli will also be different. Because there is a leader who believes in this work and puts his heart and soul into it. There is also a team. This leader and his team continue on their path with the same conviction and determination. I honor the memory of the martyrs and wish the veterans a speedy recovery. Once again, I congratulate the Azerbaijani people on their victory," he said.