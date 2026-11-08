Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Erdoğan praises reconstruction progress on visit to Shusha

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 16:57
    Erdoğan praises reconstruction progress on visit to Shusha

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye and the Turkish nation would always stand by Azerbaijan, sharing its sorrow and joy.

    Report's correspondent dispatched to Shusha informs that Erdoğan made the remarks at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    Erdoğan noted that he had passed through seven tunnels on his way to Shusha.

    "These seven tunnels demonstrate the success of the reconstruction, renovation, and construction work underway in the region. On our way to Shusha, we felt the joy of seeing how far we have come. I believe Shusha will look even more different on our next visit. Fuzuli will also be different. Because there is a leader who believes in this work and puts his heart and soul into it. There is also a team. This leader and his team continue on their path with the same conviction and determination. I honor the memory of the martyrs and wish the veterans a speedy recovery. Once again, I congratulate the Azerbaijani people on their victory," he said.

    Ilham Aliyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan Restoration of liberated territories November 8 – Victory Day
    Türkiyə Prezidenti: İnanıram ki, növbəti gəlişimizdə Şuşa daha da fərqli olacaq
    Президент Турции: Верю, что к нашему следующему приезду Шуша еще более преобразится
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