Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Erdoğan congratulates Azerbaijan and Ilham Aliyev on National Flag Day

    Other
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 16:25
    Erdoğan congratulates Azerbaijan and Ilham Aliyev on National Flag Day

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev on National Flag Day, celebrated on November 9.

    Report informs that Erdoğan extended his congratulations at a joint press conference with Aliyev.

    Ilham Aliyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan November 8 – Victory Day National Flag Day
    Rəcəb Tayyib Ərdoğan Azərbaycanı və İlham Əliyevi Bayraq Günü münasibəti ilə təbrik edib
    Эрдоган поздравил Азербайджан и Ильхама Алиева с Днем флага
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    19:14
    Photo
    Video
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye delivered press statements - Updated
    Foreign policy
    19:05
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated across Europe and the US
    Foreign policy
    18:47
    Erdoğan: Azerbaijan's victory must be crowned with lasting peace
    Region
    18:37
    Video
    Haber Global: Azerbaijan–Türkiye unity is unshakable
    Region
    18:26
    Photo
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Domestic policy
    18:21
    Photo
    Justice Ministry staff visit Victory Park in Baku
    Domestic policy
    18:16
    Photo
    Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory Park
    Domestic policy
    18:02
    Photo
    Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pose for photo in front of Shusha Fortress
    Foreign policy
    17:53
    Photo
    Aliyev and Erdoğan lay wreaths at Victory Monument in Khankandi
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed