Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    President of Azerbaijan: We will not allow anyone to come between Azerbaijan and Türkiye

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    • 08 November, 2026
    • 16:18
    President of Azerbaijan: We will not allow anyone to come between Azerbaijan and Türkiye

    No one can come between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Shusha, according to Report's correspondent in Garabagh

    "Our unity and brotherhood are unbreakable. Those who try to undermine them will never achieve their goal. Their dreams will remain unfulfilled. We cherish this bond as a precious asset. We, the two peoples and, above all, the two leaders, will not allow anyone to come between us or cast a shadow over our unity, brotherhood, and solidarity for the sake of their personal interests," the president said.

    Ilham Aliyev noted that Türkiye has become a great power under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

    "Türkiye is a major global power. It has a significant say not only in regional developments but also on matters of global importance. Türkiye"s strong economy, defence industry and military capabilities, as well as its political influence, are a reality today. This makes us very happy and strengthens us," the Azerbaijani president said.

    He stressed that Azerbaijan had also made significant progress in recent years and continues to move forward.

    According to Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani-Turkish unity is an important factor in ensuring stability, cooperation and security.

    "My dear brother Erdoğan's presence in Garabagh, despite his busy schedule, once again demonstrates our unity to the whole world. This unity is eternal, and no one has any doubts about it. We stood together in the past and during the war, remain united today and will continue to stand together in the future," he emphasised.

    Ilham Aliyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations November 8 – Victory Day
    İlham Əliyev: Heç kimə imkan vermərik ki, Azərbaycanla Türkiyənin arasına girsin
    Президент: Никто не сможет встать между Азербайджаном и Турцией
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