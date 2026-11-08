Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Military bands perform across Baku on Victory Day

    Military
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 16:43
    Military bands perform across Baku on Victory Day

    Military bands performed at several locations across Baku to mark Victory Day on November 8, Report informs.

    Performances took place in the park outside Heydar Aliyev Palace, Philharmonic Garden, Fountains Square, Koroglu Park, Sahil Park, and Officers' Park.

    Baku residents and visitors watched the performances.

    Military bands perform across Baku on Victory Day
    Military bands perform across Baku on Victory Day
    Military bands perform across Baku on Victory Day
    Military bands perform across Baku on Victory Day
    Military bands perform across Baku on Victory Day
    Military bands perform across Baku on Victory Day
    Military bands perform across Baku on Victory Day
    Military bands perform across Baku on Victory Day
    Military bands perform across Baku on Victory Day
    Military bands perform across Baku on Victory Day

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