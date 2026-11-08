Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Erdoğan: Those seeking to undermine Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood will never succeed

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 16:26
    Erdoğan: Those seeking to undermine Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood will never succeed

    Those seeking to undermine the brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will never achieve their goal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha, according to Report's correspondent in Garabagh.

    "The joy of Baku is the joy of Ankara. We regard the pride of Shusha as the pride of the entire nation. The current state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is the clearest example of our shared will and joint efforts," Erdoğan said.

    Ilham Aliyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations November 8 – Victory Day
    Ərdoğan: Azərbaycan-Türkiyə qardaşlığını zəiflətmək istəyənlər məqsədlərinə çata bilməyəcək
    Эрдоган: Желающие ослабить братство Азербайджана и Турции никогда не добьются своей цели
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