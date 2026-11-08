Erdoğan: Those seeking to undermine Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood will never succeed
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2026
- 16:26
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Those seeking to undermine the brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will never achieve their goal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha, according to Report's correspondent in Garabagh.
"The joy of Baku is the joy of Ankara. We regard the pride of Shusha as the pride of the entire nation. The current state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is the clearest example of our shared will and joint efforts," Erdoğan said.
Ərdoğan: Azərbaycan-Türkiyə qardaşlığını zəiflətmək istəyənlər məqsədlərinə çata bilməyəcək
Эрдоган: Желающие ослабить братство Азербайджана и Турции никогда не добьются своей цели
Latest News
19:14
Photo
Video
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye delivered press statements - UpdatedForeign policy
19:05
Photo
Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated across Europe and the USForeign policy
18:47
Erdoğan: Azerbaijan's victory must be crowned with lasting peaceRegion
18:37
Video
Haber Global: Azerbaijan–Türkiye unity is unshakableRegion
18:26
Photo
Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory ParkDomestic policy
18:21
Photo
Justice Ministry staff visit Victory Park in BakuDomestic policy
18:16
Photo
Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory ParkDomestic policy
18:02
Photo
Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pose for photo in front of Shusha FortressForeign policy
17:53
Photo
Aliyev and Erdoğan lay wreaths at Victory Monument in KhankandiForeign policy