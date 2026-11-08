Erdoğan: We will inaugurate a school in Aghdam next year

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A school accommodating 40 classrooms is under construction in Aghdam, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha, according to Report's correspondent in Garabagh.

"We have started construction of a school covering an area of 14,500 square metres and designed to accommodate 40 classrooms," he said.

The Turkish leader added that the school is scheduled to open next year.

"Next year, my brother Ilham and I will jointly inaugurate this school," Erdoğan noted.

The Turkish president also praised Azerbaijan's efforts to rebuild Garabagh.

"We highly appreciate Azerbaijan's efforts to revive Garabagh and restore life to the region.

"Every home brought back to life, every facility built and every historical heritage site restored in Garabagh testify to the Azerbaijani people's confidence in the future. We will continue to share our experience along this path," he stressed.

Erdoğan also spoke about a joint project implemented in Jabrayil.

"Recently, we proudly inaugurated the Azerbaijan-Türkiye International Forestry Training Centre and Smart Seedling Growing Complex in Jabrayil. Established with the support of our Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, this centre has become another symbol of cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan," the Turkish president said.