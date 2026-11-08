Erdoğan: Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories opened a new era in the South Caucasus
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2026
- 16:32
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories during the 44-day Patriotic War opened a new era in the South Caucasus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha, according to Report.
"Today, our task is to crown the Victory achieved on the battlefield with lasting peace. Just as we supported Azerbaijan's just struggle, we also support its efforts to establish lasting peace in our region," the Turkish president said.
Erdoğan noted that every historical heritage site restored in Garabagh demonstrates the Azerbaijani people's confidence in the future.
Ərdoğan: Azərbaycanın öz torpaqlarını azad etməsi Cənubi Qafqazda yeni bir dönəm yaradıb
Эрдоган: Освобождение Азербайджаном своих земель открыло новую эпоху на Южном Кавказе
Latest News
19:14
Photo
Video
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye delivered press statements - UpdatedForeign policy
19:05
Photo
Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated across Europe and the USForeign policy
18:47
Erdoğan: Azerbaijan's victory must be crowned with lasting peaceRegion
18:37
Video
Haber Global: Azerbaijan–Türkiye unity is unshakableRegion
18:26
Photo
Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory ParkDomestic policy
18:21
Photo
Justice Ministry staff visit Victory Park in BakuDomestic policy
18:16
Photo
Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory ParkDomestic policy
18:02
Photo
Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pose for photo in front of Shusha FortressForeign policy
17:53
Photo
Aliyev and Erdoğan lay wreaths at Victory Monument in KhankandiForeign policy