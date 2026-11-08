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Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories during the 44-day Patriotic War opened a new era in the South Caucasus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha, according to Report.

"Today, our task is to crown the Victory achieved on the battlefield with lasting peace. Just as we supported Azerbaijan's just struggle, we also support its efforts to establish lasting peace in our region," the Turkish president said.

Erdoğan noted that every historical heritage site restored in Garabagh demonstrates the Azerbaijani people's confidence in the future.