Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Erdoğan: Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories opened a new era in the South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 16:32
    Erdoğan: Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories opened a new era in the South Caucasus

    Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories during the 44-day Patriotic War opened a new era in the South Caucasus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha, according to Report.

    "Today, our task is to crown the Victory achieved on the battlefield with lasting peace. Just as we supported Azerbaijan's just struggle, we also support its efforts to establish lasting peace in our region," the Turkish president said.

    Erdoğan noted that every historical heritage site restored in Garabagh demonstrates the Azerbaijani people's confidence in the future.

    Ilham Aliyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan 44-day Patriotic War (Second Garabagh War) Road to Victory Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Ərdoğan: Azərbaycanın öz torpaqlarını azad etməsi Cənubi Qafqazda yeni bir dönəm yaradıb
    Эрдоган: Освобождение Азербайджаном своих земель открыло новую эпоху на Южном Кавказе
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