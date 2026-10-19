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    Anar Bayramov appointed Azerbaijan's Health Minister

    Domestic policy
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 11:36
    Anar Bayramov appointed Azerbaijan's Health Minister

    Anar Bayramov has been appointed Minister of Health.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order in this regard.

    Under a decree signed by the head of state, the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) has been placed under the authority of the Ministry of Health. Former Health Minister Teymur Musayev was relieved of his post and appointed Deputy Prime Minister.

    Ministry of Health Ilham Aliyev order Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB)
    Anar Bayramov səhiyyə naziri təyin edilib
    Анар Байрамов назначен министром здравоохранения
    44 - Tezliklə
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