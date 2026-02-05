Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Shehbaz Sharif: Pakistan proud of Azerbaijan's remarkable achievements under President Ilham Aliyev's wise leadership

    Foreign policy
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 08:29
    Shehbaz Sharif: Pakistan proud of Azerbaijan's remarkable achievements under President Ilham Aliyev's wise leadership

    "Pakistan and Azerbaijan are woven together in an abiding bond of deep-rooted brotherhood and unwavering mutual respect, etched in the shared aspirations of our peoples for global peace, prosperity, and sustainable development," said Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in his video address at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Report's correspondent informs from Abu Dhabi.

    "We are proud of Azerbaijan's remarkable achievements under President Ilham Aliyev's wise and dynamic leadership. As a steadfast advocate for peace and stability in the Caucasus and beyond, Pakistan has welcomed this agreement as the harbinger of a new era of prosperity and enduring peace, not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia, but for the entire region.

    Ladies and gentlemen, I once again congratulate my very dear brother, President Ilham Aliyev, on receiving this prestigious award, and I hope and pray that the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, guided by his visionary leadership, continue their march toward lasting peace, prosperity, and progress," he noted.

    Pakistan Azerbaijan Shehbaz Sharif Zayed Award for Human Fraternity peace
    Şahbaz Şərif: İlham Əliyev Qafqazda sülh və sabitliyin qətiyyətli carçısı kimi tanınır
    Шахбаз Шариф: Ильхам Алиев известен как решительный глашатай мира и стабильности на Кавказе

