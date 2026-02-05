Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Erdogan congratulates Ilham Aliyev on receiving Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

    Foreign policy
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 08:14
    Erdogan congratulates Ilham Aliyev on receiving Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on receiving the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Report's correspondent informs from Abu Dhabi.

    Erdogan was speaking in a video address at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

    "I sincerely congratulate the President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan, who have been decorated with this year's awards. I would like to emphasize that I consider both the courageous steps taken by my brother Ilham Aliyev and the resolute approach demonstrated by Mr. Pashinyan to be extremely important for the establishment of lasting peace.

    I firmly believe that a new page will be opened in the future of the Caucasus with the entry into force of the agreement, the purpose, scope, content, and spirit of which both sides have agreed upon.

    As Türkiye, we sincerely support all initiatives aimed at peace, security, prosperity, and stability in our region and around the world. We will continue, Inshallah, to do whatever we can to establish lasting peace in the Caucasus and to work diligently to build bridges of friendship based on justice.

    With these thoughts, I once again congratulate both the President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan," Erdogan noted.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan President Ilham Aliyev Zayed Award for Human Fraternity congratulation Nikol Pashinyan
    Ərdoğan İlham Əliyevi "Zayed İnsan Qardaşlığı Mükafatı" alması münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Эрдоган поздравил Ильхама Алиева с получением "Премии Заида за человеческое братство"

    Latest News

    08:14

    Erdogan congratulates Ilham Aliyev on receiving Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

    Foreign policy
    08:05

    Tokayev: Progress made by Azerbaijan, Armenia toward peace agreement marks turning point of historic importance

    Foreign policy
    20:59

    EU envoys agree details of 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine

    Other countries
    20:55
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev was presented with Zayed Award for Human Fraternity - UPDATED 2

    Foreign policy
    20:46

    Trump, Xi mull 'many important subjects' in a phone call

    Other countries
    20:36

    Azerbaijan – Ireland parliamentary working groups mull expanding cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:32

    President Erdogan: All external interventions in Iran pose significant risks

    Other
    20:17
    Photo

    SOCAR Capital wins international award for green bond issuance

    Energy
    20:04

    Gunmen have killed 162 people in west Nigeria attack, says Red Cross official

    Other countries
    All News Feed