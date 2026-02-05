Erdogan congratulates Ilham Aliyev on receiving Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on receiving the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Report's correspondent informs from Abu Dhabi.

Erdogan was speaking in a video address at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

"I sincerely congratulate the President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan, who have been decorated with this year's awards. I would like to emphasize that I consider both the courageous steps taken by my brother Ilham Aliyev and the resolute approach demonstrated by Mr. Pashinyan to be extremely important for the establishment of lasting peace.

I firmly believe that a new page will be opened in the future of the Caucasus with the entry into force of the agreement, the purpose, scope, content, and spirit of which both sides have agreed upon.

As Türkiye, we sincerely support all initiatives aimed at peace, security, prosperity, and stability in our region and around the world. We will continue, Inshallah, to do whatever we can to establish lasting peace in the Caucasus and to work diligently to build bridges of friendship based on justice.

With these thoughts, I once again congratulate both the President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan," Erdogan noted.