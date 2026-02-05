Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Sadyr Japarov believes Baku, Yerevan to lay solid foundation for long-term cooperation

    Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has expressed confidence that Azerbaijan and Armenia will lay a solid foundation for long-term cooperation.

    He was speaking in a video address at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Report's correspondent informs from Abu Dhabi.

    "As you may know, the Kyrgyz Republic has gradually resolved border issues with neighboring states. In 2025, an agreement was signed on the section of the border between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan that connects the three countries. For many years, we have consistently sought to resolve challenges related to border issues. As a result, all issues have been resolved in the spirit of friendship, good-neighborliness, mutual support, and mutual trust. I firmly believe that Azerbaijan and Armenia will achieve peaceful relations in the same manner, laying a solid foundation for long-term cooperation in the interests of harmony, friendship, and prosperity between the two peoples.

    Dear members of the Jury of the 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, I would like to express my deep gratitude to you for your continuous advancement of this important mission and for working toward such a noble cause. I sincerely hope that your important work contributing to peace and mutual understanding will be sustainable. I also hope that your efforts will mobilize the international community around the values of solidarity, mutual support, and respect for human dignity," he noted.

    As part of the ceremony, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan presented the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    Sadır Japarov: İnanıram ki, Azərbaycan və Ermənistan uzunmüddətli əməkdaşlığın möhkəm təməlini qoyacaqlar
    Садыр Жапаров: Верю, что Баку и Ереван заложат прочную основу для долгосрочного сотрудничества

