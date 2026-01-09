Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Region
    09 January, 2026
    Papoyan names goods for potential export from Armenia to Azerbaijan

    Armenia's Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan has outlined a list of goods that could potentially be exported from Armenia to Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, in an interview with Factor.am., the minister said that Yerevan and Baku are holding talks on possible Armenian exports to Azerbaijan, including aluminium foil, raw materials for aluminium foil production, ferromolybdenum, textiles, and other products.

    "There are also Azerbaijani companies that have expressed interest in importing certain goods. The Azerbaijani side has presented a list of specific products they are interested in, and we have provided information on the volumes we can export. Our list also includes roses and greenhouse products such as tomatoes and peppers. We have proposed an approximate price," Papoyan said.

    He declined to specify potential timelines for the start of deliveries.

    Direct supplies of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia began in December 2025. At the same time, the Armenian side has stated its interest in importing other types of products from Azerbaijan as well.

