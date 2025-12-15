Azerbaijan earns $750M from securities market in January–September

In January–September 2025, Azerbaijan's government agencies, enterprises, and organizations earned $750 million from the securities market, representing a 7.45% increase compared to the same period last year, Samir Nasirov, director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), told a briefing, Report informs.

Nasirov explained that while portfolio investment assets have risen, sometimes reflected as a negative in the capital and financial account, these investments generate substantial income for the Azerbaijani economy in subsequent periods through the primary income balance.

"These are interest earnings. The income from the securities portfolio comes from investments that Azerbaijani residents previously made in foreign securities. And this income has grown significantly," he said.

He added that during the reporting period, Azerbaijan recorded a deficit of $1.4 billion in foreign-acquired securities. "Portfolio investments are mainly formed through foreign securities. Most of the deficit is linked to the increase in assets. Both state and private enterprises in the country, including financial institutions, have invested in foreign securities. In the following periods, the interest income from these investments is reflected in the primary income balance," Nasirov noted.