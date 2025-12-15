Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan earns $750M from securities market in January–September

    Finance
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 13:09
    Azerbaijan earns $750M from securities market in January–September

    In January–September 2025, Azerbaijan's government agencies, enterprises, and organizations earned $750 million from the securities market, representing a 7.45% increase compared to the same period last year, Samir Nasirov, director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), told a briefing, Report informs.

    Nasirov explained that while portfolio investment assets have risen, sometimes reflected as a negative in the capital and financial account, these investments generate substantial income for the Azerbaijani economy in subsequent periods through the primary income balance.

    "These are interest earnings. The income from the securities portfolio comes from investments that Azerbaijani residents previously made in foreign securities. And this income has grown significantly," he said.

    He added that during the reporting period, Azerbaijan recorded a deficit of $1.4 billion in foreign-acquired securities. "Portfolio investments are mainly formed through foreign securities. Most of the deficit is linked to the increase in assets. Both state and private enterprises in the country, including financial institutions, have invested in foreign securities. In the following periods, the interest income from these investments is reflected in the primary income balance," Nasirov noted.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan Samir Nasirov #securities market
    Azərbaycanın idarə, müəssisə və təşkilatlarının 9 ayda qiymətli kağızlar bazarından gəliri açıqlanıb
    Доходы Азербайджана от ценных бумаг превысили $750 млн

    Latest News

    14:33
    Photo

    Panel discussions held in Ankara for World Turkic Language Family Day

    Region
    14:25

    Share of oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan's FDI declines

    Finance
    14:16

    Azerbaijan has requested to participate in or observe several NATO exercises in 2026 - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    14:06

    At least 37 people killed in flash floods in Morocco

    Other countries
    13:53

    Azerbaijan's net financial assets rise $4.48B in January–September

    Finance
    13:51

    Mirzoyan: Yerevan welcomes EU participation in infrastructure projects in South Caucasus

    Region
    13:47
    Photo

    Karabakh horses showcased at festival in Bahrain

    Domestic policy
    13:38

    Azerbaijan to launch Single Window digital system for trade and logistics

    Business
    13:35

    Azerbaijan's transport services balance shows $1.3B surplus in 9 months

    Finance
    All News Feed