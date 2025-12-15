ANAMA: 838 hectares cleared of mines last week

From December 8 to 14, a total of 18 anti-tank mines, 42 anti-personnel mines, and 683 unexploded ordnance items were found and neutralized in territories cleared of occupation.

Report informs, referring to the weekly summary of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), that an area of 838.2 hectares was cleared of mines.

Demining operations were conducted by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies.