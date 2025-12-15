Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    ANAMA: 838 hectares cleared of mines last week

    Domestic policy
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 13:08
    ANAMA: 838 hectares cleared of mines last week

    From December 8 to 14, a total of 18 anti-tank mines, 42 anti-personnel mines, and 683 unexploded ordnance items were found and neutralized in territories cleared of occupation.

    Report informs, referring to the weekly summary of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), that an area of 838.2 hectares was cleared of mines.

    Demining operations were conducted by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies.

    Ötən həftə 838 hektardan çox ərazi minalardan təmizlənib
    ANAMA: На минувшей неделе от мин очищена территория площадью 838 га

