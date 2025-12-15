Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Final conference held for Azerbaijan's National Press-150 youth media project

    Media
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 13:14
    Final conference held for Azerbaijan's National Press-150 youth media project

    Baku hosted the concluding conference of the project "National Press 150 – Youth and Media Literacy in the Digital Era," Report informs.

    The event was organized jointly by Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency (MEDIA), the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, and the Regional Development public association.

    Around 100 young participants from Baku and various regions of the country attended the conference.

    Murad Gasimli, Head of Public Relations and Communications at Regional Development, highlighted the role of youth in accurately assessing information in the digital environment.

    Mehriban Mammadova, Head of Media Support Projects and Strategic Planning at MEDIA, stressed that building a reliable information space is impossible without strengthening media literacy.

    Banovsha Gasimova, Acting Head of Program Implementation at the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, emphasized the importance of active youth participation in information processes. She noted that such initiatives help develop digital skills and enhance young people's preparedness to counter disinformation.

    The conference included a video showcasing trainings held in regional areas as part of the project, as well as a presentation by a participant from the regional training programs. The event concluded with group work and presentations on the theme "What is media literacy?"

    Azerbaijan's National Press 150 Media Development Agency Azerbaijan Youth Foundation media literacy
