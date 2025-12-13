Azerbaijan, OpenAI mull creation of infrastructure for sovereign artificial intelligence
ICT
- 13 December, 2025
- 17:00
Azerbaijan and OpenAI have discussed the creation of an infrastructure for sovereign artificial intelligence, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.
The discussions took place as part of Nabiyev's visit to the US, during a meeting with Boris Power, head of Applied Research at OpenAI.
"We exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in creating an infrastructure for sovereign artificial intelligence, implementing joint innovation and research initiatives, education and training, and applying AI solutions adapted to local requirements," the minister noted.
