Azerbaijan, Nvidia considering joint initiatives to implement technologies in strategic areas

Azerbaijan and Nvidia have discussed joint initiatives to implement technologies in strategic areas, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.

The discussions took place as part of the minister's visit to the US, during a meeting with the company's Vice President of Global AI Initiatives, Calista Redmond.

During the meeting, opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Nvidia to create sovereign national artificial intelligence platforms and modernize public services based on high computing power were discussed.

"We also exchanged views on the key elements and participants of the sovereign artificial intelligence ecosystem, the development of startups, training personnel in artificial intelligence, and joint initiatives to apply Nvidia technologies in strategic areas," he wrote.