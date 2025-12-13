SOCAR mulls co-op opportunities with Kyrgyzstan

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed potential cooperation in the energy and industrial sectors, Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The meeting took place as part of the 6th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

The discussions took place during a meeting between SOCAR Vice President Anar Mammadov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev.

Representatives of SOCAR Downstream, members of Kyrgyz government and state bodies, and business representatives participated in the discussion.

During the discussions, opportunities for cooperation in energy, industry, transport, and other priority areas were explored, and views were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.