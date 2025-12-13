Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    SOCAR mulls co-op opportunities with Kyrgyzstan

    Energy
    • 13 December, 2025
    • 16:13
    SOCAR mulls co-op opportunities with Kyrgyzstan

    Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed potential cooperation in the energy and industrial sectors, Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

    The meeting took place as part of the 6th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

    The discussions took place during a meeting between SOCAR Vice President Anar Mammadov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev.

    Representatives of SOCAR Downstream, members of Kyrgyz government and state bodies, and business representatives participated in the discussion.

    During the discussions, opportunities for cooperation in energy, industry, transport, and other priority areas were explored, and views were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijan Kyrgyzstan SOCAR
    Photo
    Photo
