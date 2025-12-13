Elchin Amirbayov: Azerbaijan made key contribution to Europe's energy security

The first pillar of Azerbaijan's relations with its European partners was Baku's contribution to strengthening Europe's energy security, Elchin Amirbayov, the Azerbaijani President's Representative on Special Assignments, said in an interview with the Polish television channel TVP World, Report informs.

"It started with the crude oil, and further on with the natural gas. Today, we are discussing serious projects on how to move to renewables. So I think that energy is one of the pillars. But then we also are increasingly talking about the connectivity given the transportation routes which are passing through the South Caucasus and the crucial keystone geo-economic and geopolitical location of Azerbaijan at the crossroads between East and West and North and South," he noted.

Amirbayov also touched upon the level of relations between Baku and Warsaw, emphasizing that his current visit is aimed at developing a sustainable political dialogue.

"This is not my first time in Poland, but the idea of this visit is to contribute to the ongoing regular political dialogue that we enjoy with Poland, with whom we have more than 33 years of diplomatic relations. Poland has always been a close partner. Poland is also one of the key partners of Azerbaijan in the European Union at NATO. So this is a good occasion at the end of the year to touch base with our Polish interlocutors and to explore the possibilities for further strengthening this relationship, but also to take stock of where we are today," he added.