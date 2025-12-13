Amirbayov: Zangazur Corridor uniting several strategic routes at once

The Zangazur Corridor is a large-scale concept that encompasses the implementation of several routes, Elchin Amirbayov, the Azerbaijani President's Representative on Special Assignments, said in an interview with the Polish television channel TVP World, Report informs.

Amirbayov noted that the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity), agreed upon at the Washington summit in August of this year, is part of the Zangazur Corridor.

"You know, it will also link Armenia and Azerbaijan, which was not the case for three decades. It will also be one of the alternative routes linking Asia to Europe because I mean, this is a crucial linchpin of connectivity which will allow to increase the trade volumes coming from Asia to Europe and back. So I think that, you know, because we want this to be a lasting peace, we, both sides, with the assistance of the United States, have agreed that there should be an equal economic benefit and tangible deliverables of this peace. And I think that it will eventually lead to certain economic interdependence between Armenia, Azerbaijan, which I believe could be one," he noted.

According to the president's representative, the year 2025 will go down in history as a turning point in relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and, more broadly, for the entire South Caucasus.

"After three decades of conflict, rivalry, and confrontation, the two countries, Armenia and Azerbaijan, have opted to build peace. So you know, this summit on August 8 in Washington was a very important moment when leaders reconfirmed their commitment to lasting and irreversible peace. So we think that this is just the beginning of a long relationship because, as you know, the main reason for this conflict has been taken over, taken out.

Now that Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty and proposed to the Armenian side to work on the draft peace agreement, after two and a half years of discussions, we finally agreed in March 2025 on the text of this draft peace agreement. And it was very important that during the Washington summit in the presence of leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia and the President of the United States, the three countries, they have reconfirmed their engagement, and they also added the win-win economic benefit piece of this peace deal," he added.