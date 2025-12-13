Azerbaijan, Apple mull projects to create regional digital hub
ICT
- 13 December, 2025
- 17:38
Azerbaijan and Apple have discussed joint projects to transform the country into a regional digital hub, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.
The discussions took place during a meeting with Jason Lundgaard, Apple's head of corporate government affairs, as part of Nabiyev's visit to the US.
"During the meeting, we discussed opportunities for cooperation in digital transformation and innovation. We also exchanged views on joint projects to transform Azerbaijan into a regional digital hub through the Apple Developer Academy and other initiatives in education, the innovation ecosystem, and development programs," the minister noted.
Latest News
18:20
Elchin Amirbayov: Azerbaijan made key contribution to Europe's energy securityEnergy
18:11
Amirbayov: Zangazur Corridor uniting several strategic routes at onceForeign policy
17:51
Foreign investments in Azerbaijan's economy increase 28.7%Finance
17:38
Azerbaijan, Apple mull projects to create regional digital hubICT
17:20
Azerbaijan, Nvidia considering joint initiatives to implement technologies in strategic areasICT
17:00
Azerbaijan, OpenAI mull creation of infrastructure for sovereign artificial intelligenceICT
16:38
Jury orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $40M to two women in latest talc trialInteresting
16:13
Photo
SOCAR mulls co-op opportunities with KyrgyzstanEnergy
15:56