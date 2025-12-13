Azerbaijan, Apple mull projects to create regional digital hub

Azerbaijan and Apple have discussed joint projects to transform the country into a regional digital hub, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.

The discussions took place during a meeting with Jason Lundgaard, Apple's head of corporate government affairs, as part of Nabiyev's visit to the US.

"During the meeting, we discussed opportunities for cooperation in digital transformation and innovation. We also exchanged views on joint projects to transform Azerbaijan into a regional digital hub through the Apple Developer Academy and other initiatives in education, the innovation ecosystem, and development programs," the minister noted.