Two civilians killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Saratov Region
Region
- 13 December, 2025
- 14:19
Two civilians were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the southern Saratov Region in Russia, Governor Roman Busargin said on his Telegram channel, Report informs via TASS.
"Several apartments in a residential building sustained damage as a result of an UAV attack. Two people were killed," the governor said.
The Ukrainian drone attack damaged the facades of several buildings, he added.
"Windows were shattered in a kindergarten and a polyclinic. There were no children or patients in these establishments at that moment," the governor said.
Emergency services are eliminating the consequences of the Ukrainian UAV attack on the scene, he added.
