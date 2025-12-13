Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Expanding parliamentary co-op among Turkic countries discussed in Tashkent

    Foreign policy
    • 13 December, 2025
    • 13:20
    Expanding parliamentary co-op among Turkic countries discussed in Tashkent

    Tanzila Norbaeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, has received a delegation led by Ramil Hasan, Secretary General of the TurkPA, Report informs.

    The Senate chairperson noted that their shared heritage creates a natural foundation for further expanding cooperation in all areas.

    Ramil Hasan emphasized that Uzbekistan and the Turkic world have been united by strong ties for centuries. He noted Uzbekistan's unique contribution to the Turkic world, emphasizing the country's rich historical heritage and its special status as one of the ancient centers of Turkic civilization.

    Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to further deepen cooperation among the parliaments of the Turkic states and ensure active participation in events held within the TurkPA.

    TÜRKPA sədri: Özbəkistanla Türk dünyası əsrlərdən bəri möhkəm bağlarla birləşib
    В Ташкенте обсудили расширение парламентского сотрудничества тюркских стран

