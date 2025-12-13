Amirbayov: Azerbaijan views Poland as reliable partner in EU, NATO

Elchin Amirbayov, the Azerbaijani President's Representative on Special Assignments, has paid a working visit to Poland, Report informs.

During his visit, he held meetings at the Office of the Prime Minister of Poland with Małgorzata Latkiewicz-Pawlak, Head of the Foreign Relations Department; Radosław Gruk, Adviser to the President of Poland; Grzegorz Schetyna, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee; Brigadier General Andrzej Kowalski, Deputy Director of the Security Department of the President's Office; and Marcin Bosacki, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meetings, the current state and prospects for developing the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Poland were discussed.

The parties, emphasizing that high-level reciprocal visits and regular political dialogue are key areas of the bilateral agenda, noted the importance of continuing them in the near future.

Elchin Amirbayov stated that Azerbaijan views Poland as one of its reliable partners within the European Union and NATO.

The parties, agreeing that the current volume of trade does not match its potential, expressed interest in deepening economic relations in both traditional and new areas. In this context, they noted the existence of favorable opportunities for cooperation in the areas of green transition and renewable energy, logistics, transport communications, and defense.

The president's representative briefed the parties on the dynamics and recent steps taken by Azerbaijan to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, emphasizing that, despite the two countries' de facto peace, it is necessary to formalize this legally.

Regional security issues and additional opportunities for deepening practical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland in the context of new realities in the region were also highlighted.

The parties also emphasized that interparliamentary cooperation is an important component of Azerbaijani-Polish relations. Elchin Amirbayov, emphasizing that intensifying interparliamentary contacts contributes to strengthening the atmosphere of trust between the countries, recalled the official invitation extended by Azerbaijan to the president of the Polish Senate and expressed hope for intensified contacts in this area next year.

During the discussions, the Azerbaijani side emphasized that the recently adopted document, the "EU-Armenia Partnership Strategic Agenda," does not reflect current realities in the region and does not contribute to the development of EU-Azerbaijan relations or the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Polish side was also informed of the consequences of Armenia's occupation policy, including the damage caused to Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, as well as the scale of the mine problem in the country. Noting that demining is a priority for Azerbaijan, Elchin Amirbayov emphasized that international assistance in resolving this humanitarian issue is significantly inferior to the scale of Azerbaijan's own efforts and called on the Polish side to engage in practical cooperation and demonstrate solidarity in this area. He also invited Polish companies to participate in post-conflict recovery and reconstruction projects in the liberated territories.