Indonesia flood death toll exceeds 1,000 as rescue, recovery efforts continue

    Other countries
    • 13 December, 2025
    • 15:16
    The death toll from floods and landslides that struck three provinces on Indonesia's Sumatra Island has exceeded 1,000, with 218 people still missing, according to the latest data released Saturday by the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Report informs via Xinhua.

    The disasters have caused extensive infrastructure damage. BNPB data listed damage to about 1,200 public facilities, as well as 219 health facilities, 581 educational facilities, 434 houses of worship, 290 office buildings and 145 bridges.

    Abdul Muhari, head of BNPB's Data and Information Center, said at a press conference on Friday that data verification and cross-referencing with civil records are ongoing at the sub-district level. He noted that victims are being confirmed by name and address and that the verification process continues in several districts.

    Meanwhile, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said during his visit to disaster-hit areas in Aceh on Friday that the government continues to work to fulfill various basic needs of the community.

    "Together we will improve this situation. The government will step in and help with everything," Prabowo said.

    He also called on all citizens to remain steadfast and keep their spirits up during the recovery process, expressing hope that community activities, including teaching and learning for children, can return to normal soon.

    İndoneziyada sel və torpaq sürüşmələri nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı min nəfərə çatıb
    Число погибших из-за наводнений и оползней в Индонезии возросло до 1 тыс. человек

