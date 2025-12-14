Zelenskyy announces meetings with Trump representatives

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced his upcoming meetings with representatives of US President Donald Trump regarding the end of the war, Report informs referring to the Ukrainska Pravda.

"We are now preparing for meetings with the American side and our European friends in the coming days. Berlin – there will be many events. There will be a report from Rustem Umierov [Head of the National Defence and Security Council – ed.] and our negotiation team on the meetings that have already taken place. General Hnatov [Chief of the General Staff – ed.] and representatives of the Ukrainian defence and security sector will work on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine, for Ukrainians. Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing between Ukrainian officials, America and Europe on the real reconstruction of Ukraine, the real development of Ukraine after the war.

Most importantly, I will have meetings with the representatives of President Trump, as well as meetings with our European partners, with many leaders regarding the foundation for peace – a political agreement to end the war," he noted.

Zelenskyy noted that "now we have a significant chance".

"We are working to ensure that peace for Ukraine is dignified. That there is a guarantee, primarily a guarantee that Russia will not return to Ukraine with a third invasion. Thanks to all the partners who help us – who help Ukraine, and in the coming days in Berlin we will work as actively and constructively as possible with everyone who can genuinely make the agreement work," he said.