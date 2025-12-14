Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Zelenskyy announces meetings with Trump representatives

    Other countries
    • 14 December, 2025
    • 14:17
    Zelenskyy announces meetings with Trump representatives

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced his upcoming meetings with representatives of US President Donald Trump regarding the end of the war, Report informs referring to the Ukrainska Pravda.

    "We are now preparing for meetings with the American side and our European friends in the coming days. Berlin – there will be many events. There will be a report from Rustem Umierov [Head of the National Defence and Security Council – ed.] and our negotiation team on the meetings that have already taken place. General Hnatov [Chief of the General Staff – ed.] and representatives of the Ukrainian defence and security sector will work on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine, for Ukrainians. Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing between Ukrainian officials, America and Europe on the real reconstruction of Ukraine, the real development of Ukraine after the war.

    Most importantly, I will have meetings with the representatives of President Trump, as well as meetings with our European partners, with many leaders regarding the foundation for peace – a political agreement to end the war," he noted.

    Zelenskyy noted that "now we have a significant chance".

    "We are working to ensure that peace for Ukraine is dignified. That there is a guarantee, primarily a guarantee that Russia will not return to Ukraine with a third invasion. Thanks to all the partners who help us – who help Ukraine, and in the coming days in Berlin we will work as actively and constructively as possible with everyone who can genuinely make the agreement work," he said.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine President Donald Trump
    Zelenski gələn həftə Trampın nümayəndələri ilə görüşəcək
    Зеленский анонсировал встречу с представителями Трампа на следующей неделе

    Latest News

    15:25

    Baku to host first meeting of Joint Commission on Culture of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    15:07

    Thailand declares curfew along coast as Cambodia border fighting spreads

    Other countries
    14:41

    US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner arrive in Berlin for talks aimed at ending war in Ukraine

    Other countries
    14:17

    Zelenskyy announces meetings with Trump representatives

    Other countries
    13:54

    FMs of Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull regional issues

    Foreign policy
    13:32

    Japan to send civilians to support Gaza aid assistance effort

    Other countries
    13:12

    Sri Lanka's cyclone death toll reaches 643

    Other countries
    12:51

    US uses lighting bombs after attack by ISIS militants on patrol in Palmyra

    Other countries
    12:32

    Syrian-American patrol attacked during meeting with Interior Ministry representative

    Other countries
    All News Feed