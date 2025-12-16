Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Trump says he held conversation with Putin recently

    Other countries
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 08:18
    Trump says he held conversation with Putin recently

    US President Donald Trump has told reporters at the White House that he held a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin recently, Report informs via TASS.

    When asked if he had directly communicated with the Russian president recently, Trump answered in the affirmative, but did not give any details.

