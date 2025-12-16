Trump says he held conversation with Putin recently
Other countries
- 16 December, 2025
- 08:18
US President Donald Trump has told reporters at the White House that he held a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin recently, Report informs via TASS.
When asked if he had directly communicated with the Russian president recently, Trump answered in the affirmative, but did not give any details.
