'Coalition of Willing' prepares plans to deploy troops to Ukraine — British PM

The "Coalition of the Willing" has prepared plans to strengthen Ukraine's defense capability and deploy troops to the country if necessary, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, Report informs via TASS.

"What we did with the Coalition of the Willing was to draw up… We had a political process with the leaders, we had a military process with the military planners, and we said that we want military plans for the air, for the sea, and for the ground, and for Ukraine's own capability. So we now have military plans in each of those areas. If necessary, that does involve ground deployment but obviously, at the moment, the prior question is whether we can get a just and lasting peace," he pointed out, answering questions from committee heads at the House of Commons.