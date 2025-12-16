Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    'Coalition of Willing' prepares plans to deploy troops to Ukraine — British PM

    Other countries
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 08:09
    'Coalition of Willing' prepares plans to deploy troops to Ukraine — British PM

    The "Coalition of the Willing" has prepared plans to strengthen Ukraine's defense capability and deploy troops to the country if necessary, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, Report informs via TASS.

    "What we did with the Coalition of the Willing was to draw up… We had a political process with the leaders, we had a military process with the military planners, and we said that we want military plans for the air, for the sea, and for the ground, and for Ukraine's own capability. So we now have military plans in each of those areas. If necessary, that does involve ground deployment but obviously, at the moment, the prior question is whether we can get a just and lasting peace," he pointed out, answering questions from committee heads at the House of Commons.

    Keir Starmer Coalition of the Willing Ukraine
    "Könüllülər koalisiyası" Ukrayna ərazisinə qoşun yerləşdirmək üçün planlar hazırlayıb
    Стармер: "Коалиция желающих" подготовила планы развертывания войск в Украине

    Latest News

    08:53

    US promises Ukraine ‘Article 5-like' security in limited time offer

    Other countries
    08:46

    Tofig Musayev: Azerbaijan consistently supports peaceful resolution of border disputes in Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    08:41

    Tofig Musayev: Azerbaijan to continue efforts to advance peace agenda on int'l platforms

    Foreign policy
    08:35
    Photo

    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Sos village of Azerbaijan's Khojavend district

    Domestic policy
    08:27

    Germany's spending on support for Ukraine exceeds 75B euros since 2022 — Merz

    Other countries
    08:18

    Trump says he held conversation with Putin recently

    Other countries
    08:09

    'Coalition of Willing' prepares plans to deploy troops to Ukraine — British PM

    Other countries
    20:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign memorandum on cultural cooperation

    Cultural policy
    20:47

    Alexis Saelemaekers signs new Milan contract until 2031

    Football
    All News Feed