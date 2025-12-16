Germany's spending on support for Ukraine exceeds 75B euros since 2022 — Merz
- 16 December, 2025
- 08:27
Germany has spent more than 75 billion euros to support Ukraine since February 2022, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, Report informs via TASS.
"Since February 2022, we have allocated around 40 billion euros to support Ukraine militarily. Apart from that, we have spent 36 billion euros on civilian support," he told a German-Ukrainian economic forum in Berlin. "And we will allocate more than 11 billion euros for military assistance in 2026."
According to Merz, Germany will also allocate 170 million euros to ensure energy supplies in Ukraine.
