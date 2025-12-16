ITUC chief praises Azerbaijan's labor protection efforts

Azerbaijan's efforts in the field of labor protection are commendable, International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) Secretary-General Luc Triangle said in a video address to the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, Report informs.

He described Azerbaijan as a reliable member of the international confederation and highlighted its achievements in protecting workers' rights: "Azerbaijan's efforts in the field of labor protection are commendable."

Triangle also noted that Azerbaijan is taking important steps in labor protection, legal support, and social services.

"We support the activities of trade unions worldwide. In June this year, we adopted the International Labour Organization's Convention and Recommendation on Biological Hazards. For the first time, this sets global standards and includes strong provisions on prevention, access to healthcare, and compensation. The next step is for at least two countries to ratify the convention. We hope Azerbaijan will be among the first to do so," he added.