Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    ITUC chief praises Azerbaijan's labor protection efforts

    Foreign policy
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 13:21
    ITUC chief praises Azerbaijan's labor protection efforts

    Azerbaijan's efforts in the field of labor protection are commendable, International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) Secretary-General Luc Triangle said in a video address to the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, Report informs.

    He described Azerbaijan as a reliable member of the international confederation and highlighted its achievements in protecting workers' rights: "Azerbaijan's efforts in the field of labor protection are commendable."

    Triangle also noted that Azerbaijan is taking important steps in labor protection, legal support, and social services.

    "We support the activities of trade unions worldwide. In June this year, we adopted the International Labour Organization's Convention and Recommendation on Biological Hazards. For the first time, this sets global standards and includes strong provisions on prevention, access to healthcare, and compensation. The next step is for at least two countries to ratify the convention. We hope Azerbaijan will be among the first to do so," he added.

    Azerbaijan labor protection International Trade Union Confederation 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation
    Baş katib: Azərbaycanın əməyin mühafizəsi sahəsində gördüyü işlər təqdirəlayiqdir
    Генсек: Проделанная Азербайджаном работа в области охраны труда заслуживает похвалы

    Latest News

    13:36

    Brent crude falls below $60 per barrel for first time since May

    Energy
    13:29

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss development of economic cooperation

    Business
    13:21

    ITUC chief praises Azerbaijan's labor protection efforts

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    Minister: SOCAR exploring investment opportunities in construction of oil pipeline in Pakistan

    Energy
    13:09

    People of Uzbekistan 'also proud of Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory,' Uzbek representative says

    Domestic policy
    13:02

    Papuashvili: Recognition of Georgia's territorial integrity is key to restoring relations with Russia

    Region
    12:49

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to enhance mutual military security

    Milli Majlis
    12:45

    Azerbaijan ratifies air transport agreement with Rwanda

    Milli Majlis
    12:39

    Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on rescue and return of astronauts

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed