Brent crude falls below $60 per barrel for first time since May

    Energy
    16 December, 2025
    13:36
    Brent crude oil prices fell below $60 per barrel for the first time since May 5, 2025, Report informs referring to Interfax.

    By 12:24 PM (GMT+4), February Brent futures on the London ICE Futures Exchange had fallen by $0.65 (1.07%) to $59.91 per barrel. The intraday low was $59.9 per barrel.

    January WTI futures on the NYMEX had fallen by $0.65 (1.14%) to $56.17 per barrel by this time.

    Цена Brent опустилась ниже $60 за баррель впервые с мая

