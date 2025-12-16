Brent crude falls below $60 per barrel for first time since May

Brent crude oil prices fell below $60 per barrel for the first time since May 5, 2025, Report informs referring to Interfax.

By 12:24 PM (GMT+4), February Brent futures on the London ICE Futures Exchange had fallen by $0.65 (1.07%) to $59.91 per barrel. The intraday low was $59.9 per barrel.

January WTI futures on the NYMEX had fallen by $0.65 (1.14%) to $56.17 per barrel by this time.