Brent crude falls below $60 per barrel for first time since May
Energy
- 16 December, 2025
- 13:36
Brent crude oil prices fell below $60 per barrel for the first time since May 5, 2025, Report informs referring to Interfax.
By 12:24 PM (GMT+4), February Brent futures on the London ICE Futures Exchange had fallen by $0.65 (1.07%) to $59.91 per barrel. The intraday low was $59.9 per barrel.
January WTI futures on the NYMEX had fallen by $0.65 (1.14%) to $56.17 per barrel by this time.
