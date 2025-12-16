Mavericks' Cooper Flagg youngest in NBA history to score 40

Cooper Flagg scored the most points by an 18-year-old in NBA history, but he couldn't enjoy the accomplishment because it came in defeat, Report informs via ESPN.

Flagg put up 42 points – topping the previous mark of 37 set by LeBron James on December 13, 2003 – in a 140-133 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

"Obviously, we didn't win. So, it's tough for me to want to be happy or any of that," said Flagg, who had a bag of ice on an ankle after rolling it at the end of regulation. "But obviously, it's a success."

Flagg, who will turn 19 on Sunday, also registered 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks and a steal in an early career performance from the No. 1 pick. The rookie forward is the third teenager in NBA history with at least 40 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, joining Kevin Durant and James.

"The more time he spends on the floor, the more he sees, the better he gets. He displayed it all tonight," Dallas coach Jason Kidd said.

Flagg has been playing his best basketball in recent weeks, averaging 25.7 points across the past seven games. His aggressive play has gotten him to the foul line, where he went 15-for-20 against Utah.