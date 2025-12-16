Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Domestic policy
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 13:09
    Uzbekistan shares the pride of the brotherly Azerbaijani people in the Karabakh victory, Kudratulla Rafikov, head of the Uzbekistan Federation of Trade Unions, said at the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, Report informs.

    According to Rafikov, the victory demonstrated Azerbaijan's strength, courage, and potential to the world.

    He also expressed satisfaction with the high level of Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan relations, noting, "Today, more than 80,000 Azerbaijanis live in Uzbekistan as equal citizens."

    The federation leader added that the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation stands on a solid foundation and is on the verge of new achievements, emphasizing, "We believe that this development and these achievements will be sustainable and beneficial."

    8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation Kudratulla Rafikov Karabakh Victory Uzbekistan Federation of Trade Unions Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan relations Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation
    Özbəkistan rəsmisi: Azərbaycanın Qarabağ zəfəri ilə biz də fəxr edirik
    Рафиков: Карабахской победой Азербайджана гордится и узбекский народ

    People of Uzbekistan 'also proud of Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory,' Uzbek representative says

