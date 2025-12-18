Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan engaged nearly 17,000 people in self-employment program in 11 months

    Business
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 11:13
    Azerbaijan engaged nearly 17,000 people in self-employment program in 11 months

    In January-November of 2025, 16,500 people in Azerbaijan were involved in the self-employment program, Azerbaijani Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev stated at the Dayaq award ceremony, Report informs.

    "Within the program, low-income families are provided with assets to establish individual farms. Of these, 8,700 people were engaged in agriculture, while 7,800 were involved in production and services. The Employment Support project, implemented with the financial support of the World Bank, is also being successfully executed. In the first phase of the project, 26,000 people were provided with assets, and in the second phase, covering 2026–2029, another 30,000 beneficiaries will receive support," he noted.

    Azerbaijan Anar Aliyev self-employment program Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population Dayaq award
