Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss development of economic cooperation

    Business
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 13:29
    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss development of economic cooperation

    Azerbaijan and Israel have discussed the development of economic cooperation between the two countries, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Economy Minister, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "During the meeting with the delegation led by Zeev Elkin, Minister at the Ministry of Finance of Israel and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan–Israel Joint Commission, we reviewed key issues on the economic cooperation agenda.

    We also exchanged views on promoting joint activities in energy, trade, investment, agriculture, digitalization, innovation, and logistics, as well as cooperation in the priority areas identified at the 4th session of the Azerbaijan–Israel Joint Commission," reads the post.

    Azerbaijan Israel economic cooperation Mikayil Jabbarov
    Azərbaycan İsraillə iqtisadi əməkdaşlığın inkişafını müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Израиль обсудили вопросы экономического сотрудничества

    Latest News

    13:29

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss development of economic cooperation

    Business
    13:21

    ITUC chief praises Azerbaijan's labor protection efforts

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    Minister: SOCAR exploring investment opportunities in construction of oil pipeline in Pakistan

    Energy
    13:09

    People of Uzbekistan 'also proud of Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory,' Uzbek representative says

    Domestic policy
    13:02

    Papuashvili: Recognition of Georgia's territorial integrity is key to restoring relations with Russia

    Region
    12:49

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to enhance mutual military security

    Milli Majlis
    12:45

    Azerbaijan ratifies air transport agreement with Rwanda

    Milli Majlis
    12:39

    Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on rescue and return of astronauts

    Milli Majlis
    12:37

    Azerbaijan increases oil product exports by almost 30%

    Energy
    All News Feed