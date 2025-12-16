Azerbaijan, Israel discuss development of economic cooperation

Azerbaijan and Israel have discussed the development of economic cooperation between the two countries, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Economy Minister, wrote on X, Report informs.

"During the meeting with the delegation led by Zeev Elkin, Minister at the Ministry of Finance of Israel and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan–Israel Joint Commission, we reviewed key issues on the economic cooperation agenda.

We also exchanged views on promoting joint activities in energy, trade, investment, agriculture, digitalization, innovation, and logistics, as well as cooperation in the priority areas identified at the 4th session of the Azerbaijan–Israel Joint Commission," reads the post.