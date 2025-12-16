Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Papuashvili: Recognition of Georgia's territorial integrity is key to restoring relations with Russia

    Region
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 13:02
    Papuashvili: Recognition of Georgia's territorial integrity is key to restoring relations with Russia

    Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili has said that the main condition for normalizing relations between Georgia and Russia is the recognition of Georgia's territorial integrity by the Russian Federation, Report informs.

    Speaking to journalists, Papuashvili noted that the prerequisites for restoring relations between Tbilisi and Moscow have been repeatedly announced by the Georgian side.

    "We have clearly stated what the prerequisites are for restoring relations between Georgia and Russia. If Georgia's territorial integrity is recognized by the Russian Federation, these relations can be restored. This is the path to normalization. Both the Russian Federation and its government know very well what conditions exist for normalizing relations," the parliament speaker emphasized.

    He added that the Georgian side is in favor of normalizing relations.

    Georgia Russia relations Shalva Papuashvili territorial integrity
    Papuaşvili: Gürcüstanın ərazi bütövlüyü tanınarsa, Rusiya ilə münasibətlər bərpa oluna bilər
    Папуашвили назвал ключевое условие нормализации отношений Грузии и РФ

    Latest News

    13:36

    Brent crude falls below $60 per barrel for first time since May

    Energy
    13:29

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss development of economic cooperation

    Business
    13:21

    ITUC chief praises Azerbaijan's labor protection efforts

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    Minister: SOCAR exploring investment opportunities in construction of oil pipeline in Pakistan

    Energy
    13:09

    People of Uzbekistan 'also proud of Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory,' Uzbek representative says

    Domestic policy
    13:02

    Papuashvili: Recognition of Georgia's territorial integrity is key to restoring relations with Russia

    Region
    12:49

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to enhance mutual military security

    Milli Majlis
    12:45

    Azerbaijan ratifies air transport agreement with Rwanda

    Milli Majlis
    12:39

    Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on rescue and return of astronauts

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed