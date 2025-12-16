Papuashvili: Recognition of Georgia's territorial integrity is key to restoring relations with Russia

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili has said that the main condition for normalizing relations between Georgia and Russia is the recognition of Georgia's territorial integrity by the Russian Federation, Report informs.

Speaking to journalists, Papuashvili noted that the prerequisites for restoring relations between Tbilisi and Moscow have been repeatedly announced by the Georgian side.

"We have clearly stated what the prerequisites are for restoring relations between Georgia and Russia. If Georgia's territorial integrity is recognized by the Russian Federation, these relations can be restored. This is the path to normalization. Both the Russian Federation and its government know very well what conditions exist for normalizing relations," the parliament speaker emphasized.

He added that the Georgian side is in favor of normalizing relations.