US uses lighting bombs after attack by ISIS militants on patrol in Palmyra
Other countries
- 14 December, 2025
- 12:51
The United States has deployed combat aircraft using lighting bombs after an attack by militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS) on a Syrian-American patrol in Palmyra, Syria TV noted, Report informs.
"American planes dropped lighting bombs in the sky over the city," the TV channel said.
