Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    US uses lighting bombs after attack by ISIS militants on patrol in Palmyra

    Other countries
    • 14 December, 2025
    • 12:51
    US uses lighting bombs after attack by ISIS militants on patrol in Palmyra

    The United States has deployed combat aircraft using lighting bombs after an attack by militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS) on a Syrian-American patrol in Palmyra, Syria TV noted, Report informs.

    "American planes dropped lighting bombs in the sky over the city," the TV channel said.

    United States bombs Palmyra
    "Syria TV": ABŞ Palmira üzərində işıqlandırıcı bombalardan istifadə edib
    Syria TV: США применили световые бомбы после нападения ИГ на патруль в Сирии

    Latest News

    13:54

    FMs of Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull regional issues

    Foreign policy
    13:32

    Japan to send civilians to support Gaza aid assistance effort

    Other countries
    13:12

    Sri Lanka's cyclone death toll reaches 643

    Other countries
    12:51

    US uses lighting bombs after attack by ISIS militants on patrol in Palmyra

    Other countries
    12:32

    Syrian-American patrol attacked during meeting with Interior Ministry representative

    Other countries
    12:11

    Trump says threatened Thailand, Cambodia with new duties

    Other countries
    11:51

    Trump admits looming difficulties for Republicans at midterm elections

    Other countries
    11:30

    Starmer, von der Leyen discuss progress of Russian assets confiscation

    Other countries
    11:10

    Two people killed in shooting at Brown University in US

    Other countries
    All News Feed