Armenian Defense Ministry: Situation on border with Azerbaijan is calm

    Region
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 12:26
    The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains calm, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said, Report informs via Armenian media.

    "The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is currently calm. There is no reason for concern," he noted.

    The Armenian minister also noted that the main problem is caused by weather conditions, so the Armed Forces will move to enhanced duty to ensure uninterrupted communication.

    Ermənistan Müdafiə Nazirliyi: Azərbaycanla sərhəddə vəziyyət sakitdir
    Минобороны Армении: Обстановка на границе с Азербайджаном спокойная

