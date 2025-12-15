Armenian Defense Ministry: Situation on border with Azerbaijan is calm
Region
15 December, 2025
- 12:26
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains calm, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said, Report informs via Armenian media.
"The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is currently calm. There is no reason for concern," he noted.
The Armenian minister also noted that the main problem is caused by weather conditions, so the Armed Forces will move to enhanced duty to ensure uninterrupted communication.
