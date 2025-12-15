Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Israeli Embassy in Baku publishes Hanukkah greetings

    Foreign policy
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 12:35
    The Israeli Embassy in Baku has shared greetings on the occasion of Hanukkah, according to Report.

    "Happy Hanukkah! May your home be filled with light and joy. Best wishes from the Embassy of Israel in Baku," the embassy said in a post on X.

    İsrailin Bakıdakı səfirliyi Hanuka bayramı münasibətilə təbrik yayıb
    Посольство Израиля в Баку опубликовало поздравление по случаю Хануки

