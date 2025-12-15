Israeli Embassy in Baku publishes Hanukkah greetings
Foreign policy
- 15 December, 2025
- 12:35
The Israeli Embassy in Baku has shared greetings on the occasion of Hanukkah, according to Report.
"Happy Hanukkah! May your home be filled with light and joy. Best wishes from the Embassy of Israel in Baku," the embassy said in a post on X.
