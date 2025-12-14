FMs of Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull regional issues
Foreign policy
- 14 December, 2025
- 13:54
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Report informs.
"Delighted to meet my brother, Jeyhun Bayramov, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025 and discussed regional and bilateral matters of mutual interest," Ishaq Dar wrote on X.
Delighted to meet my brother, Jeyhun Bayramov, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan @Bayramov_Jeyhun, on the sidelines of #SirBaniYasForum 2025 and discussed regional and bilateral matters of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/GflsahP9oY— Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) December 14, 2025
