Sri Lanka's cyclone death toll reaches 643
- 14 December, 2025
- 13:12
The death toll from Cyclone Ditwah, which struck Sri Lanka in late November, has reached 643, the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC) said in a statement, Report informs.
"The number of fatalities linked to extreme weather of the past several days has risen to 643," the statement reads.
Another 184 people are missing.
Cyclone Ditwah caused large-scale flooding in Sri Lanka, affecting a total of 1,364,481 people in all of the island nation"s 25 districts.
