Miracle in Azerbaijan: Woman revived 45 minutes after heart stopped

At Shirvan Clinical Hospital in Azerbaijan, doctors revived a patient 45 minutes after cardiac arrest, Report informs referring to the Administration of Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB).

A woman whose heart stopped approximately a week after surgery was revived after 45 minutes of resuscitation.

"The patient, born in 1988, was admitted to the hospital on November 19, where she was diagnosed with chronic calculous cholecystitis, choledocholithiasis, and mechanical jaundice. Doctors successfully performed the surgery, and the patient's treatment continued in the appropriate department. However, a week later, the 37-year-old woman's condition suddenly worsened in the ward: cardiac arrest occurred due to acute respiratory failure. The doctor immediately began resuscitation and, after 45 minutes, was able to restart the patient's heart," reads the statement.

Today, the patient's condition has stabilized, the threat to her life has been eliminated, and she has been discharged home for outpatient treatment.