Heydar Aliyev commemorated at Azerbaijan's Consulate in Tabriz

A memorial ceremony was held at the Azerbaijani Consulate in Tabriz to mark the 22nd anniversary of the death of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

According to Report, citing the Consulate, the event was attended by Tabriz Mayor Davoud Garshasbi, Sadegh Ahmadi, head of the East Azerbaijan province's Political, Electoral and Territorial Affairs Department, Mohammad Ebrahimi, head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Northwest Representation, and Mete Zaimoglu, Türkiye's Consul General in Tabriz, as well as Azerbaijani citizens living and studying in the city.

Speakers highlighted that a significant part of modern Azerbaijani history is closely linked to Heydar Aliyev. They emphasized that the leader's work focused not only on strengthening and developing Azerbaijan but also on regional stability and the welfare of neighbouring peoples.

As part of the event, a film dedicated to Heydar Aliyev was also screened.