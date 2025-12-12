Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    US Army Secretary Driscoll removed from Ukraine peace talks

    Other countries
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 20:55
    US Army Secretary Driscoll removed from Ukraine peace talks

    US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has been removed from the negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, sources report.

    Report informs via The Telegraph that the decision was made by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who reportedly believes Driscoll "overstepped his authority."

    Daniel Driscoll Ukraine peace talks
    KİV: ABŞ-li nazir Ukrayna ilə bağlı danışıqlar prosesindən uzaqlaşdırılıb
    СМИ: Министра США Дрисколла отстранили от переговоров по Украине

    Latest News

    20:55

    US Army Secretary Driscoll removed from Ukraine peace talks

    Other countries
    20:44

    Brent oil falls to $60.99 per barrel amid oversupply concerns

    Energy
    20:20
    Video

    Turkish ship subjected to Russian missile strike at Odesa port

    Other countries
    20:16
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijan Defense Minister and Uzbekistan military delegation visit commando military unit

    Military
    20:02
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev commemorated at Azerbaijan's Consulate in Tabriz

    Domestic policy
    19:42

    Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nargiz Mohammadi arrested in Iran

    Region
    19:32

    Türkiye's NATO envoy pays tribute to Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    19:19

    Türkiye likely to join SAFE through partnership with one or more EU states

    Other countries
    18:56

    British novelist Joanna Trollope dies at 82

    Other countries
    All News Feed