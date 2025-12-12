US Army Secretary Driscoll removed from Ukraine peace talks
- 12 December, 2025
- 20:55
US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has been removed from the negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, sources report.
Report informs via The Telegraph that the decision was made by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who reportedly believes Driscoll "overstepped his authority."
