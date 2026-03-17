Azerbaijani Parliament congratulates Ilham Aliyev, Mehriban Aliyeva on Novruz, Eid al-Fitr

The Azerbaijani Parliament has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the Novruz and Eid al-Fitr, Report informs.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova made the initiative at today's plenary session of parliament.

She noted that today marks the last Tuesday before Novruz, and in a few days, the people of Azerbaijan will celebrate Novruz and Eid al-Fitr.

"Novruz holds a special place among the national and spiritual values ​​of our people, symbolizing unity, abundance, and prosperity. The holiday of Ramadan calls people to solidarity and peace," she emphasized.

Gafarova proposed sending congratulatory letters on behalf of the Milli Majlis to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, wishing them continued success in their work for the present and future of the state and people.

This proposal was met with applause from the meeting participants.