Ushakov reveals timing of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi
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- 29 October, 2026
- 08:51
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Trilateral talks on Ukraine involving representatives of Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington will take place in Abu Dhabi after November 4, announced Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president, Report informs via TASS.
"The date will be determined soon. But it is clear that it will be after November 4," Ushakov was quoted as saying.
According to him, the exact timing will depend on "the situation on the battlefield and the overall circumstances."
Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States had initially been scheduled for November 4 in Abu Dhabi.
Uşakov Əbu-Dabidə Ukrayna üzrə üçtərəfli danışıqların keçiriləcəyi tarixi açıqlayıb
Ушаков назвал сроки трехсторонних переговоров по Украине в Абу-Даби
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