Zelenskyy: Netherlands to provide €1.7B aid package to Ukraine

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The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with a new €500 million military aid package and €1.2 billion in non-military assistance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media following the meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, Report informs.

Zelenskyy noted that the military assistance will help strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities. He added that funds from the non-military package will be directed toward supporting the energy sector, rebuilding infrastructure, as well as social and healthcare programs.

The parties also discussed preparations for a trilateral meeting between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of taking the position of European partners into account during the upcoming negotiations.