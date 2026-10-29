Digital technologies' impact on competition discussed in Khankandi

The 47th meeting of the Headquarters for Joint Investigations of Violations of Antimonopoly Legislation under the Interstate Council for Antimonopoly Policy of the CIS member states has been held in Khankandi, Azerbaijan.

According to Report, citing the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan, representatives of relevant state institutions from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan took part in the meeting, alongside representatives of the CIS Executive Committee, the Eurasian Economic Commission, the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications, and the Association of Antimonopoly Experts.

Participants discussed current issues related to competition policy and exchanged views on topics that will be considered at the 61st meeting of the Interstate Council for Antimonopoly Policy of the CIS member states.

The meeting was chaired by Sergey Puzyrevsky, Deputy Head and State Secretary of Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service. Opening remarks were delivered by Jafar Babayev, First Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, and Oleg Smirnov, Deputy Head of the Trade and Financial Policy Division of the CIS Executive Committee's Department for Economic Cooperation.

Discussions focused on the impact of digital technologies on the competitive environment, strengthening antimonopoly oversight in key sectors including finance, healthcare, satellite communications, and exchange trading, as well as conducting joint research initiatives.

Participants also identified new areas of activity for the headquarters and outlined further steps to develop interstate cooperation.