Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan posts decline in share of oil and gas sector in FDI

    Finance
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 14:28
    Azerbaijan posts decline in share of oil and gas sector in FDI

    In 2025, Azerbaijan attracted $6.595 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), with the oil and gas sector making up 78.1% of the total, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    According to the CBA data, the share of the oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan's FDI fell by 2.6 percentage points compared to 2024.

    Last year, the total amount of foreign direct investment attracted to the economy decreased by 6.4% compared to the previous year.

    Central Bank Foreign direct investment
    Azərbaycana birbaşa xarici investisiyalarda neft-qaz sektorunun payı azalıb
    Доля нефтегазового сектора в инвестициях в Азербайджан составила 78,1%

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