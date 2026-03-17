Azerbaijan posts decline in share of oil and gas sector in FDI

In 2025, Azerbaijan attracted $6.595 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), with the oil and gas sector making up 78.1% of the total, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA data, the share of the oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan's FDI fell by 2.6 percentage points compared to 2024.

Last year, the total amount of foreign direct investment attracted to the economy decreased by 6.4% compared to the previous year.