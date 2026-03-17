EU begins technical work with Ukraine on all EU accession clusters

The European Union has begun technical work with Ukraine across all clusters of the EU accession process, while providing Kyiv with a roadmap for the next three negotiation clusters, Cyprus" Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said at a press conference in Brussels, according to Report's European bureau.

Although formal accession talks remain blocked due to Hungary's opposition, Ukraine is already implementing reforms in line with the first three clusters.

The approach, known as "front-loading," is designed to give Ukraine an advantage once negotiations officially begin. It would allow the country to move quickly through the process after a formal decision is made.

"Technical work means we can go through the entire process and hold explanatory meetings. Ukraine has already received recommendations for the remaining three clusters," Kos said. "We must distinguish between two components of accession: the technical work, which we are advancing now, and the decision-making process among member states. From a technical standpoint, we can effectively complete negotiations across all clusters."

Raouna, representing the Cypriot EU presidency, said political support for Ukraine"s reforms and integration efforts was reaffirmed during talks with the Ukrainian delegation.

"Accelerated work is not just a technical process. It is about laying the groundwork for solid and meaningful negotiations," she said. "The progress achieved so far demonstrates Ukraine"s strong commitment. Let me be clear: Ukraine"s progress toward its European future, while defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, is truly impressive."

Kos added that the European Commission is continuing work on an action plan covering 10 reform priorities agreed in Lviv in December last year.

"Particular attention is being paid to the rule of law, the fight against corruption, and the establishment of strong, accountable democratic institutions. This forms the foundation of Ukraine's integration into the EU, as well as its recovery and long-term prosperity," she said.